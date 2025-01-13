Nakobe Dean's season-ending knee injury a massive blow to Eagles' playoff hopes
The Philadelphia Eagles got some profoundly bad news on Monday, when it was announced that linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in the win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ending his season.
Cornerback Darius Slay discussed Dean's impact on the team.
"He's one of the true leaders on this defense," said cornerbackDarius Slay. "I know I got the 'C' on my chest, but if there is someone I want to give my [captaincy] to, it's him. It's hurtful to see him go down like that because he is having an amazing year, playing outstanding, and I'm praying for him for a speedy recovery."
RELATED: NFL must stop Monday night playoff games
Dean's injury is a massive blow to the Eagles. The 24-year-old linebacker has emerged as one of the key pieces in the Eagles' dominant defense, which ranks second in scoring and first in total yards allowed this season.
Dean's role in Philadelphia is very similar to the one he played at Georgia: find ball, hit ball, make plays. He's a phenomenal athlete who excels in pursuit, which is how he's racked up 128 total and 80 solo tackles on the season. He has been particularly good in the run game, racking up nine tackles for loss on the year, with another two coming against the Packers yesterday.
His replacement in the lineup is likely to be Oren Burks, who is a solid player, but lacks Dean's top-end athleticism in pursuit.
Losing Dean could put a sizable dent in Philly's vaunted run defense, especially in the red zone. They rank fourth in touchdown rate in the league over the season, and have allowed end zone trips on just 33 percent of red zone trips in their last three games. Without Dean's stopping power behind the defensive line, they could be more vulnerable against the run.
It's certainly not a death knell for this team; the Eagles have a plethora of talent defensively in other spots. But losing Dean will have an impact, and for a team as reliant on its defense and run game to win as Philly is this season, they can scarce afford to lose any piece of the puzzle, much less one as crucial as Dean has become.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Ref apologizes to Josh Allen
NBA: Some advice for Victor Wembanyama
NBA: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley keep beefing
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: NFL hints at changes to playoff format