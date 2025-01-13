Anthony Edwards slammed with $50K fine for what he did to an official
Following a three-game winning streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves were handed a heartbreaking two-point loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies this past weekend.
In a 127-125 defeat, two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards was held to just 15 points as it was a major deciding factor in the outcome of the game.
During the matchup, Edwards was also furious with the level of officiating. A clip of Ant giving the middle finger to the officials went viral.
As expected, the Timberwolves superstar didn't walk off scoff free from the altercation. It was recently announced that Edwards has been slammed with a $50K fine by the NBA.
"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
As mentioned in the official report by the league, the incident took place during the third quarter of the game.
This is not the first time that Edwards has been handed a fine by the NBA this season. In fact, he has already racked up $285,000 in fines just this season.
Sure, Edwards is making more than $40 million this season, but $285K is still not a small amount to lose in fines. It feels like Ant is desperately in need of some veteran mentorship to stop wasting his hard-earned money on such acts.
But at the same time, many fans are with the 23-year-old star regarding poor officiating by the referees throughout the season.
