NBA insider names key reason why Knicks star is not putting up 'outrageous numbers'
The new-look New York Knicks have done well so far this season. But in recent weeks, they had hit a slump as the organization went 1-3 before facing the Milwaukee Bucks in a much-anticipated game.
However, the Knicks silenced their doubters with a dominant 34-point win over the Bucks. The Knicks never looked in trouble, thanks to scoring contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson.
The duo added 74 points in the 140-106 win, with Brunson leading the charge with a 44-point scoring outburst. It was good to see Brunson lead the team in scoring for a change in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Many were concerned about Brunson's form due to the 28-year-old guard's lack of insane scoring numbers. However, NBA insider Ian Begley recently broke down the reason behind Brunson's new role.
"You're not seeing those 40 points, exclamation point nights consistently from him because of the roster. Because of the players that they brought in," Begley said. "He's feeling the game out, he's getting his teammates involved. So, because those outrageous numbers are not out there that consistently, he may be getting overlooked but he's playing the role pretty well here for a Knick team that has some scoring, but they really need him to create and he's creating a ton."
As Begley mentioned, Brunson has evolved as a player for the Knicks. Sure, his scoring has taken a hit, but at the same time, he has improved in other aspects of the game.
Brunson is averaging more than seven assists per game for the first time in his NBA career. It's a true testament to how well JB has adjusted to his new role and is doing well for the Knicks this season.
