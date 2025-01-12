Justin Herbert trumps his regular season total of interceptions in wild-card loss
By Tyler Reed
The Houston Texans are the first winners of the NFL postseason after dominating the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12.
A lot of things went wrong for the Chargers in this one, including the performance of quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert had a great 2024-25 regular season. The quarterback finished the regular season with 23 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.
However, in the wild-card game against the Texans, Herbert did the unthinkable and surpassed his interception total of the year.
Yes, Herbert tossed four interceptions in the Chargers loss to the Texans. Of course, some were not all on Herbert. However, the interception statistic only goes on the quarterback's record.
Herbert's performance may have shown that the fifth-year veteran might not be ready to take the next step in his career.
Whatever the case may be, this performance will be talked about all offseason, and the only person who can change that narrative will be Herbert.
It wasn't the ideal postseason performance by the Chargers, but it also wasn't a shocking one. The Chargers are still trying to build something after Jim Harbaugh's first season with the team.
There won't be anyone more ready for the 2025 season to begin than Herbert. However, the pressure is on for Herbert to deliver postseason sucess to Los Angeles.
