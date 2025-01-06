NFL playoffs, Tyreek Hill and Black Monday in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Black Monday in the NFL has arrived...Let's go...Your first look at the NFL playoffs: Who'll get to Super Bowl LIX?...Derrick Henry is the piece Baltimore has been missing in the postseason...Eagles fans can breathe easy; Jalen Hurts should be ready for the playoffs...Lions lock up NFC's No. 1 seed, look unstoppable heading into the playoffs...The Broncos finally have their successor to Peyton Manning...Christian Watson's ACL injury could doom Packers' postseason hopes...Miami Dolphins star makes his future plans clear: 'I got to do what's best for my career'...Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel suggests Tyreek Hill quit on team with divorce looming...Tyreek Hill posts cryptic photo after saying he's 'open' to leaving Dolphins...NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 18...Patriots fire Jerod Mayo so could Belichick come back?...Patriots might go from one former player to another...Giants making a mistake in retaining both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen...Antonio Pierce's return means more mediocrity under Mark Davis...Jets' reported head coaching interview list proves just how unserious they are about winning...Cincinnati Bengals clean house, yet leave the leader of the mess to fix the situation...Could Aaron Rodgers be a reasonable transition quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers?...The Jets hit a new low on this atrocious Rodgers-Adams trick play...Widow of MLB owner sues brothers for control of team...Why the Fubo/Hulu combination announcement is a big deal in sports media...Yankees' second baseman search turns to Padres, Dodgers...Netflix expecting massive night with the debut of WWE 'Raw'
Super Bowl 59 odds and my matchup prediction
A 55-year-old resolved to run a marathon every day in 2024 and she did it
Surprise: Paper straws probably aren't good for or for the environment
Skip Bayless, Fox Sports executive named in salacious lawsuit
The Minnesota Vikings would be foolish to trade head coach Kevin O'Connell
Jimmy Butler: salary or title?
Bulls announcer reveals what stopped Derrick Rose from being the next Michael Jordan
Viktor Hovland's odd pump-fake drive somehow leads to an eagle
Doctor gives timeline for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's return from injury
NBA insider reveals the only case where Jimmy Butler could 'rejoin' Miami Heat
They are going to be a tough out
Nikki Glaser had jokes last night
Shade thrown. (Mayo had same record — 4-13 — as Belichick last season.)
Bizarro world
Too bad this didn't count
What happens when you tie a Jerry Rice record and get a massive bonus
Lamar Jackson did it a few weeks ago. Still cool.
Detroit versus everyone, including the Golden Globes
Some friendly fire in Dallas
