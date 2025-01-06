Giants making mistake retaining both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen
By Max Weisman
Despite being among the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, the New York Giants are giving head coach Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen another year, according to co-owner John Mara. New York finished with a 3-14 record in 2024 and now have an 18-34-1 record during Daboll and Schoen's tenure.
"Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization," Mara wrote in a statement. "As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."
After benching and then releasing quarterback Daniel Jones midway through the season, New York will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2025, and it seems a little irresponsible to allow Daboll to return for another season to develop a quarterback in his rookie season when another bad season is likely to get him fired.
Giants fans reacted to the news online with disgust for Mara and the decision he made for the Giants 2025 season.
"The New York Giants will never win another Super Bowl with John Mara and his family members at the helm," a fan posted on X.
"The biggest problem with the New York Football Giants is John Mara and you’re deluding yourself if you think otherwise," another posted.
"John Mara isn’t good at this whole “running a team” thing," another wrote.
RELATED: Patriots might go from one former player to another
Additionally, despite having a successful draft in 2024 picking wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., Schoen hasn't had a great track record as GM. He gave Daniel Jones a huge extension that might be one of the worst contracts in NFL history and let Saquon Barkley leave in free agency. Barkley signed with division rival Philadelphia and could have set the single-season rushing record if he didn't sit in the final week of the season.
2025 is a make or break season for Daboll and Schoen. If they can't improve on their 2024 record, or struggle to develop their starting quarterback, it will probably be back to the drawing board again for the Giants.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Cowboys’ errant kickoff hits cheerleader in the head
NBA: Wemby could become youngest MVP ever
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless named in salacious Fox Sports lawsuit