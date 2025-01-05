Brandon Aubrey drilling a kickoff at a Cowboys cheerleader sums up Dallas' miserable season
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys' year is almost over and their final game of the 2024 regular season pretty much summed up everything that's transpired up until this point.
During the second quarter of Dallas' Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders, Brandon Aubrey hit one of the worst kickoffs of the season when he hooked a ball towards the left sideline and drilled one of the Cowboys cheerleaders, Karly, right in the back of the head.
Thankfully for Karly, she wasn't hurt and actually laughed off the situation with her cheer teammates, but it was certainly a moment Aubrey and the Cowboys will want to forget as they prepare to miss the playoffs.
This season marks 29 straight years where the Cowboys won't win the Super Bowl or hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy and snaps a three-year run of playoff appearances.
The Cowboys will have to watch their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, in the postseason next weekend. However, if Dallas wins Sunday against Washington and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears that'll set up a date between the Eagles and Commanders in the Wild Card round.
