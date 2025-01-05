The Jets have reached a new low after this atrocious Rodgers-Adams trick play (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins could be Aaron Rodgers' last for the New York Jets and potentially his last in the National Football League, and if that's the case, it won't be how he'll want people to remember him by.
The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks, but somehow New York continues to hit new lows with each outing. The latest instance came against the Dolphins when Rodgers and the offense ran a trick play that didn't fool anyone but the Jets.
It's almost as if Rodgers and his favorite receiving target, Davante Adams, were playing catch behind the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately for Adams, the end of the play resulted in Rodgers throwing back to him and the wideout receiving a crushing blow nearly nine yards behind the line.
With New York once again missing the playoffs in 2024 and guaranteed a top 10 pick in next season's draft, it's hard to imagine that Rodgers will be back with the team. Rodgers himself even admitted recently that he doesn't know what his future holds, which means a retirement could very much be on the table.
