Viktor Hovland's odd pump-fake drive somehow leads to an eagle

The Norwegian brought back his unconventional driver swing at The Sentry and managed to set himself up brilliantly for eagle.

By Matt Reed

Aug 22, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Viktor Hovland and his caddie prepare for the second shot on the first hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Golfers have become more creative over the years when it comes to how they can most effectively drive the ball, and Viktor Hovland displayed that at The Sentry. The Norwegian has a history of sometimes using his double-pump backswing with his driver, and he broke it out again at the first tournament of the PGA Tour season.

For Hovland, it's a technique he's used for the past half decade or so and found decent success using it. He explained several years ago that he started doing it out of comfort, and the double-pump just stuck.

“I found that when I stopped, I positioned my swing to where I can feel a draw,” Hovland said in 2018. “My drives were going way straighter and farther, and so thought I might as well just try it in the tournament.”

RELATED: A revamped, bracket-style Tour Championship is exactly what golf needs to add drama

During Friday's second round, Hovland surprised many when he pump faked on Hole 14 and striped the ball onto the green despite it being a par 4. Hovland put himself within striking distance with the putter and drained the eagle before going on to birdie the following hole.

