Viktor Hovland's odd pump-fake drive somehow leads to an eagle
By Matt Reed
Golfers have become more creative over the years when it comes to how they can most effectively drive the ball, and Viktor Hovland displayed that at The Sentry. The Norwegian has a history of sometimes using his double-pump backswing with his driver, and he broke it out again at the first tournament of the PGA Tour season.
For Hovland, it's a technique he's used for the past half decade or so and found decent success using it. He explained several years ago that he started doing it out of comfort, and the double-pump just stuck.
“I found that when I stopped, I positioned my swing to where I can feel a draw,” Hovland said in 2018. “My drives were going way straighter and farther, and so thought I might as well just try it in the tournament.”
During Friday's second round, Hovland surprised many when he pump faked on Hole 14 and striped the ball onto the green despite it being a par 4. Hovland put himself within striking distance with the putter and drained the eagle before going on to birdie the following hole.
