Victor Wembanyama may become the youngest NBA MVP ever
By Ty Bronicel
The kid is just 21 years old (his birthday was today, Jan. 4, 2025) and I'm not sure what you were up to at that age, but I can say --without even knowing you -- it wasn't this. And by this, I mean the historic season Victor Wembanayama is putting up.
Wembanayama went bonkers last month and he keeps rising in odds to win MVP.
He would be the youngest player in league history to win the award.
That honor currently belongs to former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose who will have his No.1 jersey retired next season.
Rose, the former No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and eventual winner of Rookie of the Year spent eight seasons in Chicago while amassing one of the most prolific careers in Bulls history. A three-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2011, 2012), Rose became the youngest player in league history to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2011 to go along with All-NBA First Team honors that season.
Per NBA.com. The Chicago Bulls announced today that Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey will be officially retired, making him the fifth Bulls player to receive this franchise honor. The Rose jersey retirement ceremony will be held during the next NBA season (2025-26), and details will be announced at a later date.
Rose will join Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33).
Wembanayama, who was also drafted No.1 overall, in 2023, and also wears jersey No. 1, could out bloom Rose.
He's currently behind Denver's incredible joke of a triple-double player and we all know who that is.
"Multiple time MVP, soon-to-be MVP again," Wembanyama told reporters about Nikola Jokic postgame. "Can't ask for a way to get better myself; we're all learning a lot."
But bear in mind, that was after Wemby forced a game-deciding turnover by Jokic.
"I think he's better this year than last year," Jokic said about after the game. "I think he's going to get even better with experience, how his body's changing. ... I think he is one of a kind and is going to be remembered forever."
Here is their stat lines and let's hope this battle goes on as long as it can. Extraordinary generational talents. Fun to watch.
Friday was Wembanyama's 100th career game. As the Spurs' Jordan Howenstine noted on X, in his first 100 games he has:
More points than LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.
More rebounds than Anthony Davis, Patrick Ewing and Joel Embiid.
More blocks than Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo and Hakeem Olajuwon.
More 3-pointers than Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Trae Young.
Wemby is averaging 3.9 blocks and one steal per game, while only committing 2.1 fouls per contest. He's a lock for Defensive Player of the Year.
