Lions lock up NFC's No. 1 seed, look unstoppable heading into the playoffs
By Max Weisman
The biggest game of the 2024 regular season was somewhat of a disappointment, as the Detroit Lions routed the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history.
Detroit looks pretty much unstoppable at this point, destroying a 14-2 Vikings team that now has the highest amount of wins a Wild Card team has ever had. Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn't have a great game, throwing for 231 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, but the Lions have too much star power for a mediocre Goff game to affect them. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs picked up the slack, rushing for 139 yards and three touchdowns and added one through the air.
The Lions finished with a 15-2 record, the most wins in a season in franchise history by a wide margin. The previous mark was 12, reached in three separate seasons. Detroit will be favored to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, and for good reason. The Lions are 6-2 against playoff teams this season, losing only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 and the Buffalo Bills in a shootout in Week 15.
Detroit has hit the 30-point mark in each of their last five games and leads the league in points scored. It's not just offense that led them to the best record in the NFC. Detroit's 342 points allowed is seventh best in the league this season.
Many thought after losing David Montgomery for the remainder of the season that Detroit's offense would struggle, but Gibbs has picked up the slack. He's recorded over 100 yards and a touchdown in all three games Montgomery has been out, slotting nicely into the top running back role. Additionally, wide receiver Jameson Williams hit the 1,000-yard mark Sunday night, giving the Lions two 1,000-yard wide receivers when some teams have none.
The Lions receiving success has a lot to do with Jared Goff, who had a career year. He threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, setting new career highs in touchdowns and completion percentage, completing 72.4% of his passes which ranks fourth all-time.
Detroit will now enjoy a bye week while awaiting their opponent for the divisional round. After their bye week this season, the Lions demolished the Dallas Cowboys 47-9, and while they'll be playing a better team than Dallas in the playoffs, a win of that caliber against any opponent is impressive. The Lions will hope to have a repeat performance when they take the field next and move on to the NFC Championship.
