Dolphins star makes his future plans clear: "I got to do what's best for my career"
By Matt Reed
When the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill nearly three years ago the AFC East team expected to be competing for Super Bowls, but the reality is the team isn't any closer to winning a championship than before the star wide receiver joined.
In many ways the Dolphins have been unlucky with injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and other key players on offense, but after reaching the playoffs in the past two seasons Miami won't be competing in the postseason this time around. Following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, it feels like Hill could've reached his breaking point with the team.
“I’m opening the door," Hill said after the Dolphins' 32-20 loss to the Jets. "I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”
A large part of Hill's frustrations likely boil down to him not receiving the ball enough this season. After catching 119 passes in each of his first two seasons with Miami, Hill only hauled in 81 catches in 2024.
If Hill does in fact pursue a move away from the Dolphins there won't be a shortage of teams interested in the dynamic pass catcher. There had even been rumors throughout the season of a potential Chiefs reunion before Kansas City went out and traded for veteran DeAndre Hopkins.
However, he's still under contract with Miami for another two seasons, so the Dolphins likely wouldn't let the 30 year old go for cheap, especially after the team gave up five draft picks to bring him to South Beach.
