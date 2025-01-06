Doctor gives timeline for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's return from injury
The 2024 NBA Christmas Day came as a bearer of bad news for the Dallas Mavericks with superstar Luka Doncic suffering a calf injury.
Doncic's absence has impacted the Mavericks' form has they have gone 1-5 since the 5x NBA All-Star's injury.
Despite being injured, Doncic is doing his best to support his teammates as he was seen on sidelines during the Mavericks' recent 134-122 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED: Former NBA player names 'only cure' for Luka Doncic's sprained calf
A viral video captured Luka being unable to put much pressure on his calf while limping back to the locker room. It has sparked further chaos in the Mavs fanbase and a doctor on X (formerly known as Twitter), gave a projected timeline for the European superstar's return to the court.
"Based on this video and the usual ramp up timeline, he’s still looking like at least 4-6 weeks return from now. Probably post all star break to get that additional time," Brian Sutterer wrote.
As per Sutterer, Doncic is bound to be out of action for at least the next four to six weeks. However, considering the severity of the injury, the Mavs may shut off Luka until the end of the NBA All-Star weekend.
Prior to the unfortunate injury, Doncic was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game for the team. Losing a player of Luka's caliber is never easy for a team.
RELATED: 2x NBA champ takes a shot at Luka Doncic for quitting on team
The Mavericks are currently 20-15 as they have dropped to the seventh seed in the Western Conference. It will be on Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to keep the team afloat until Doncic's return and give them a shot at making a deep playoff run this season.
