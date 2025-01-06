Super Bowl 59 odds and my matchup prediction
By Ty Bronicel
Are you ready for some NFL playoff action?
Good, because it all starts this Saturday and continues through next Monday.
First, let's look at the bracket and then we'll look at this weekend's schedule.
Here's the schedule for the wild-card round:
No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Texans: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
No. 6 Steelers at No. 3 Ravens: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)
No. 7 Broncos at No. 2 Bills: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Eagles: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
No. 6 Commanders at No. 3 Buccaneers: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
No. 5 Vikings at No. 4 Rams: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
As the No. 1 seeds, both the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the red-hot Detroit Lions in the NFC have first-round byes.
The divisional round games are slated for January 18-19, while the AFC and NFC championship games are January 26. Super Bowl 59 (LIX) is set for Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
Here are the latest odds (from FanDuel.com) for the big game in The Big Easy, with the Lions and Chiefs the clear favorites to clash in NOLA:
Detroit Lions
+300
Kansas City Chiefs
+350
Baltimore Ravens
+600
Buffalo Bills
+600
Philadelphia Eagles
+700
Minnesota Vikings
+1400
Green Bay Packers
+1600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+3000
Los Angeles Rams
+3500
Washington Commanders
+3500
Los Angeles Chargers
+3500
Houston Texans
+6500
Pittsburgh Steelers
+6500
Denver Broncos
+6500
We can safely eliminate the Texans, Steelers and Broncos, because they're either on tilt or too young.
I liked Minnesota before they got crushed by the Lions and I'm also not sold on the Packers or Rams. The Bucs gave the Lions fits but I don't think they're going to get past Washington and its stud commanding rookie QB Jayden Daniels.
Seems to me the only NFC team that could give the Lions trouble is the 14-3 Eagles, whose point differential (+160) is second only to Detroit's (+222!). Plus, Philly is 6-2 on the road this season but Detroit will be Rock City-concert crazy and loud if those two meet in the NFC title game which I'm calling now. The Lions win to make their first-ever Super Bowl. These dudes believe in head coach Dan Campbell and you can see why.
The AFC champ is much more tricky to call. Bills vs. Ravens in the divisional round should be wild. The winner of that potential matchup would face the rested, revamped Chiefs at home where they're 8-0 this season. But I feel like the Chiefs' luck is going to run out. I'm on record saying K.C. won't three-peat.
So we're looking at Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen -- neck and neck for MVP -- in a showdown in Buffalo. I'm taking the Bills.
Which means the Super Bowl matchup will feature two teams that have never won it. Big ratings for sure. I won't say who I think wins that -- not yet. Let's see if I'm right about the matchup. Buffalo beat Detroit in a shootout (48-42) in Week 15 so a rematch would be a blast.
Finally, the odds for that matchup is currently +800, per FanDuel. Not bad.
Happy, safe betting.
