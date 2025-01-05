Derrick Henry is the piece Baltimore has been missing
By Max Weisman
Their record might be slightly worse than it was last year, but the Baltimore Ravens are better equipped to make a run to the Super Bowl.
A season ago, quarterback Lamar Jackson was the team's leading rusher, with running back Gus Edwards finishing with 11 fewer yards than the NFL MVP despite scoring 13 touchdowns. Baltimore realized something needed to change and signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year $16 million deal. He's been the best running back in the AFC this season, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, finishing with the second-most single-season yards in Ravens history.
Henry has taken the pressure off Jackson's running game, who still had a great year on the ground, finishing with 915 yards and four touchdowns. With the pressure off Jackson's ground game, he has flourished through the air. Jackson set career highs in completions and attempts, going 316-for-474, passing yards, with 4,172, touchdowns, with 41 and passer rating, 119.3 which is the second highest in NFL history. Jackson has done all of this while lowering his interception rate, throwing only four across all 17 games. Henry's gameplay has elevated both Baltimore's running and passing offense.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III praised Henry's play this season following the Ravens' AFC North-clinching win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
"STOP USING DERRICK HENRY TO DISCREDIT LAMAR JACKSON," RG3 wrote. "Henry got hit in the backfield on 50% of his runs last year. This year it’s down to 39%. He has more than doubled his yards before contact and IT'S BECAUSE OF LAMAR JACKSON’s INFLUENCE."
The Ravens will be playing either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round next week. Henry rushed for 140 yards against the Chargers in Week 12, and against the Steelers this season he averaged 113.5 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game. After that, it's a gauntlet. The Ravens' run to the Super Bowl would likely be through the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, consistently two of the best teams in the NFL over the past couple of years.
Baltimore is readier than ever to make a run through that gauntlet, better equipped than they were a year ago to make their first appearance in the biggest game of the year since 2012.
