Eagles fans can breathe easy; Jalen Hurts should be ready for the playoffs
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles don't have much to play for in Week 18, but their fans can still breathe a sigh of relief because it appears they'll have their star quarterback ready for the postseason. After suffering a concussion during the team's Week 16 loss against the Washington Commanders, Jalen Hurts looks like he'll be back in the fold ahead of next week's Wild Card round.
Hurts is still in concussion protocol, however, he was able to participate in the team's Saturday walkthrough before facing the New York Giants on Sunday.
While none of Philadelphia's starting offense was expected to play in Week 18 anyway, it's still a highly encouraging sign for the Eagles, who will play next weekend as the NFC's number two seed.
Hurts has been incredibly efficient this year for the NFC East champions, throwing for over 2,900 yards and adding 630 yards on the ground. His dual-threat ability will definitely be crucial for the Eagles once playoff time rolls around.
Now, the one area of concern for Hurts that hasn't been discussed nearly enough over recent weeks is the fact that the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has also been dealing with a finger injury on his non-throwing hand.
Obviously the concussion has been a much bigger problem recently due to Hurts being held out of practice and the Eagles' final two regular season games, but his broken finger will still be something to watch heading into the playoffs.
