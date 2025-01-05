College football portal winners and losers
By Ty Bronicel
There were a ton of moving parts (sorry, meant players) during this past NIL-induced portal period (Dec. 9 - Dec. 28.).
Crazy number of switchers.
According to CBS Sports, and various other reports, over 2,000 players will be with new college programs this season.
Update: On3.com reports that Oregon's four-star recruit, QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who committed to the Ducks on Dec. 4, has committed to Cal.
Update No. 2: Georgia just greatly updated its transfer portal class by landing a peach of a pair from USC, per ESPN.com
We'll do an update soon after all the transfer news unfolds, but this is big news for the Bulldogs.
Also, according to On3.com, here are the top 10 teams that were hit the hardest by transfer departures.
Arkansas and Oklahoma with 30 each followed by Arizona and Purdue with 29. Nebraska and Mississippi State with 26 and then Utah and Virginia Tech with 24. Michigan and Kentucky finish out the list with 23 each.
However, three of those programs, according to 247.com, are among the top 10 teams that landed the best transfers: Mississippi State (No. 7), Kentucky (No. 8), and Nebraska (No. 9).
Bit strange, no?
So LSU is No. 1 and Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, who could possibly be fighting for his job, must have seriously gone to work -- and also with a promise of serious NIL money.
LSU, with all of its young talent, plus the newcomers will be a favorite to win the title in 2026.
Here's a great list from NBC Sports of all the big names that have moved on to other schools.
Weirdly, keep an eye on Texas Tech football this year.
Didn't think I'd be writing that in 2025, or any year really, but the Red Raiders have a fairly easy schedule and could be the surprise team of this season.
