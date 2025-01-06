NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 18
By Tyler Reed
The New England Patriots wasted little time in announcing the firing of head coach Jerod Mayo after the team's Week 18 finale.
However, Mayo will not be the last head coach to suffer that fate. But, just who will receive the pink slip?
Here are the NFL head coaches on the hot seat at the end of the regular season.
Zac Taylor
The Cincinnati Bengals are talented enough to be a playoff team. However, Joe Burrow and the squad will be watching from home due to another slow start this season. Head coach Zac Taylor could easily see himself on the chopping block after wasting an MVP-like season from Burrow.
Doug Pederson
If the Jacksonville Jaguars have any hope of seeing Trevor Lawrence take the next step in his career, then maybe letting Doug Pederson go is the right choice.
A fresh start with someone like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may be exactly what this team needs.
Brian Daboll
The Daniel Jones contract will be the summary of Brian Daboll's tenure in New York. While it may not be entirely his fault, somebody has to take one for the team, and it will be Daboll.
Mike McCarthy
It seems that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy may be back on the sidelines next year for the franchise. However, without a contract and a poor performance to end the year, McCarthy could have coached himself out of a second chance.
