The Big Lead

Jimmy Butler, CFP storylines and Week 18 in the NFL in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler warms up before a game.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler warms up before a game. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The first weekend of 2025 is here...Let's go...The College Football Playoff semifinals are chock-full of storylines...College Football Playoff shock: Top 4 seeds all lose in quarterfinals...The expanded College Football Playoff has made teams and conferences a lot more money...Notre Dame's win over Georgia proves they've finally reached true title contender status...NBA analyst says Jimmy Butler's agent owes an 'apology' to ESPN expert...New report on potential Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler trade...How Pat Riley's one statement led to Jimmy Butler's trade demand...Jimmy Butler's reported trade request proves Heat need to deal wantaway star...Philadelphia Eagles set to wear fan favorite uniform combination for Week 18...NFL Week 18 odds, predictions, expert picks: Best bets, teasers, survivor picks, where to watch every game...NFL Mock Draft Consensus 3.0: Quarterback questions abound...Steve Kerr wanted Stephen Curry to step out despite being red-hot...Mike Evans has history and millions in bonuses on the line in Week 18...ESPN commentators roast Lane Kiffin's atrocious red zone trick play...UFL schedule 2025: clear your Friday nights for (more) football...The NFL dominated American airwaves once again...LeFather: KingJames warns Bryce to be wary of two 'terrible friends' in Arizona...Texas' Steve Sarkisian correct to call Ohio State 'the best team in college football' ahead of semifinal...A revamped, bracket-style Tour Championship is exactly what golf needs to add drama...Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II pranked with fake bill

LeBron James tied Michael Jordan's scoring record, but it took him 450 more games

Kliff Kingsbury confident he'll do 'a better job' as NFL head coach

The Baseball Hall of Fame projects to induct three players on BBWAA ballots

Hall of Famer shows no mercy to Joel Embiid after 76ers star looked out of shape

Oregon loses prized 2025 quarterback recruit to transfer portal

Nobody wastes their QBs like the Bengals

Way-too-early top 50 fantasy football rankings for 2025

Diamond Sports Group reveals new name in major rebranding announcement

Kylie Kelce dunks on haters after dethroning Joe Rogan as top podcast

The Dodgers' latest signing is a reminder MLB free agency isn't always about money

Read more: Yesterday's Roundup

Video of the aforementioned fake dinner bill prank

Make sure to mind your manners in 2025

More Shaq burger content, please

Wonder if he'll be telling it to Darnold next season too

Things are not looking good for Coach Mayo

Tip of the cap young man

Certainly a little crazy

Good info for all of you prop bettors

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Can anyone stop Ohio State?
NBA: Austin Reaves’ strong play revives trade talk 
MLB: Ichiro leads list of three likely new Hall of Famers
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports writers’ incredible Rose Bowl streak has ended