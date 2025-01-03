Jimmy Butler, CFP storylines and Week 18 in the NFL in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
The first weekend of 2025 is here...Let's go...The College Football Playoff semifinals are chock-full of storylines...College Football Playoff shock: Top 4 seeds all lose in quarterfinals...The expanded College Football Playoff has made teams and conferences a lot more money...Notre Dame's win over Georgia proves they've finally reached true title contender status...NBA analyst says Jimmy Butler's agent owes an 'apology' to ESPN expert...New report on potential Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler trade...How Pat Riley's one statement led to Jimmy Butler's trade demand...Jimmy Butler's reported trade request proves Heat need to deal wantaway star...Philadelphia Eagles set to wear fan favorite uniform combination for Week 18...NFL Week 18 odds, predictions, expert picks: Best bets, teasers, survivor picks, where to watch every game...NFL Mock Draft Consensus 3.0: Quarterback questions abound...Steve Kerr wanted Stephen Curry to step out despite being red-hot...Mike Evans has history and millions in bonuses on the line in Week 18...ESPN commentators roast Lane Kiffin's atrocious red zone trick play...UFL schedule 2025: clear your Friday nights for (more) football...The NFL dominated American airwaves once again...LeFather: KingJames warns Bryce to be wary of two 'terrible friends' in Arizona...Texas' Steve Sarkisian correct to call Ohio State 'the best team in college football' ahead of semifinal...A revamped, bracket-style Tour Championship is exactly what golf needs to add drama...Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II pranked with fake bill
LeBron James tied Michael Jordan's scoring record, but it took him 450 more games
Kliff Kingsbury confident he'll do 'a better job' as NFL head coach
The Baseball Hall of Fame projects to induct three players on BBWAA ballots
Hall of Famer shows no mercy to Joel Embiid after 76ers star looked out of shape
Oregon loses prized 2025 quarterback recruit to transfer portal
Nobody wastes their QBs like the Bengals
Way-too-early top 50 fantasy football rankings for 2025
Diamond Sports Group reveals new name in major rebranding announcement
Kylie Kelce dunks on haters after dethroning Joe Rogan as top podcast
The Dodgers' latest signing is a reminder MLB free agency isn't always about money
Video of the aforementioned fake dinner bill prank
Make sure to mind your manners in 2025
More Shaq burger content, please
Wonder if he'll be telling it to Darnold next season too
Things are not looking good for Coach Mayo
Tip of the cap young man
Certainly a little crazy
Good info for all of you prop bettors
CFB: Can anyone stop Ohio State?
NBA: Austin Reaves’ strong play revives trade talk
MLB: Ichiro leads list of three likely new Hall of Famers
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports writers’ incredible Rose Bowl streak has ended