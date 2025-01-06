Yankees' second baseman search turns to potential trade with Padres, Dodgers
By Joe Lago
After missing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes with a $750 million contract offer, the New York Yankees have sunk some of those funds into roster upgrades through free agency, namely an eight-year, $218 million deal for left-handed starter Max Fried.
While the Yankees are noticeably deeper, they're contemplating more moves.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, New York remains intent on acquiring a second baseman. Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres remains a top trade target. The Yankees also have talked to the Los Angeles Dodgers about the availability of Gavin Lux.
The Padres reportedly have been looking to cut payroll by dealing the 27-year-old Arraez. The three-time batting champion played mostly at first base last year after being traded to San Diego from the Miami Marlins, but he has logged time at second base in 345 of his 626 MLB games.
Arraez's value is what he does at the plate, as far as making contact. He's a career .314 hitter with modest lifetime numbers for on-base percentage (.346) and OPS (.739).
Lux is the Yankees' new candidate to be the second-base replacement for Gleyber Torres, who signed with the Detroit Tigers.
The 27-year-old Lux faced an uncertain Dodgers future with the team's re-signing of Tommy Edman and its decision to move Mookie Betts back to the infield. L.A.'s roster got more crowded last week with the signing of Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim. However, general manager Brandon Gomes said the plan is to keep Lux at second base.
Lux, a former top Dodgers prospect, has yet to have his major-league breakthrough. After hitting .276/.346/.399 in 2022, he appeared primed to break out as the Dodgers' starting shortstop, but he suffered a devastating knee injury in spring training that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.
Last year as L.A.'s starting second baseman, Lux hit .251 with 10 home runs and a .703 OPS in 139 games. He enjoyed a strong second half, hitting .304 with seven homers and an .899 OPS for the World Series champions.
