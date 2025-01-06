Cincinnati Bengals clean house, yet leave the leader of the mess to fix the situation
By Tyler Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals had a nightmare start to their 2024-25 season. The team started 0-3 before picking up their first win of the season over the Carolina Panthers.
It was another dreadfully slow start for the Bengals, but this time, the team couldn't right the ship in time to reach the postseason.
Not reaching the postseason after an MVP-like season from Joe Burrow and a triple-crown winner, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, meant the franchise had to make changes. However, it appears head coach Zac Taylor won't be one of those changes.
Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports the Bengals have let go defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive line coach Frank Pollack, linebacker coach James Bettcher, and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
The Bengals made a massive statement with all those moves. However, is leaving Taylor at the helm the right decision?
It's been four years since the Bengals appeared in the Super Bowl. Since then, the franchise has missed the postseason two times. Taylor may have a strong relationship with Burrow, but if every position coach needed to be let go, then why not the head coach?
Taylor and the Bengals may be in an all-or-nothing scenario next season, which may not bode well for the Bengals, who can't get deals done with Chase and Tee Higgins.
Maybe Taylor deserves another shot. So, if that is the route the Bengals go, they better make sure of it, because wasting another prime season of Burrow would be criminal.
