Skip Bayless, Fox Sports executive named in salacious lawsuit
Former Fox Sports 1 host Skip Bayless, network executive Charlie Dixon, as well as the host of FS1's Speak, Joy Taylor, were named in a sprawling lawsuit filed Friday by Bayless' former hair stylist, as revealed in a new report by Front Office Sports.
Among the most serious allegations levied by Noushin Faraji: that Bayless at one point propositioned her for sex by offering her $1.5 million, Dixon grabbed her buttocks at a party, and that Dixon made an employee's contract renewal contingent on having sex with him.
Front Office Sports, which obtained the lawsuit, notes that Taylor was aware of Faraji's allegations before the lawsuit was filed, but told her to "get over it."
In addition to Bayless, Dixon and Taylor, the lawsuit also names the Fox Corporation, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports Productions. The allegations levied in the Los Angeles County court on Friday range from failure to pay wages, "unfair, unlawful, or fraudulent business practices," sexual battery, hostile work environment, failure to prevent harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination.
"Ms. Faraji brings forth this action because for over a decade at Fox, she was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity," the suit claims.
Farazi's resume indicates she worked as Bayless' hair stylist from 2016-24, among other jobs at FS1. Bayless left FS1 in August when his contract was not renewed by the network.
Dixon is the Executive Vice President of Content for FS1, overseeing all content and production on the channel.
Taylor was previously the moderator of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed before assuming her current role as host of Speak.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Ravens’ SB chances in doubt with Zay Flowers injury
NBA: Wemby could become youngest MVP ever
NFL: QB questions abound in latest mock drafts
MLB: Ichiro leads list of three likely new Hall of Famers