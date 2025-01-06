NBA insider reveals the only case where Jimmy Butler could 'rejoin' Miami Heat
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has made major headlines over the last few weeks, thanks to his open request to be traded away from the organization.
In fact, Butler has clarified his stance on playing for any team in the NBA that isn't the Heat. President Pat Riley's "keep your mouth" shut comments have been credited for Jimmy's sour relationship with the franchise.
Things have gone worse in the Butler saga following the Heat's decision to slam the 35-year-old with a seven-game suspension for how he has painted the franchise in the media in recent weeks.
At this point, it's hard to see Butler ever donning a Heat jersey again in his NBA career. However, insider Anthony Chiang recently reported the only scenario where a potential reunion between the two sides could happen.
"According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension," Chiang wrote in the Miami Herald. "As of now, the Heat is not interested in having Butler remain away from the team while paying him the remainder of his $48.8 million salary for this season after his suspension is over
When Butler was suspended, many suspected that it would ruin any chance of the veteran star's potential to play for the Heat again. But if Chiang's sources are to be believed, Jimmy could still provide his services to the team.
However, fans should keep in mind that it's second in priority as the Heat are actively searching for a potential trade partner to part ways with Butler as he serves his suspension.
