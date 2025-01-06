Bulls announcer reveals what stopped Derrick Rose from becoming the next Michael Jordan
The Chicago Bulls have won NBA fans' hearts following their recent gesture toward ex-star guard Derrick Rose. Rose's legacy has been fortified as the Bulls retired the former guard's #1 jersey.
It's a huge honor for any NBA player to have their jersey retired by a franchise. Usually, it takes winning multiple NBA titles to receive the honor.
However, Rose had an unforgettable impact on the Chicago community and he is the youngest ever MVP in NBA history. So, it's justified that his legacy as a Bulls legend gets cemented.
RELATED: Steph Curry is on the verge of breaking Michael Jordan's unique scoring record
Speaking of his career with the Bulls, many believe that D-Rose was on the cusp of becoming the next big thing in the NBA before injuries ruined his career.
On that note, Bulls announcer went as far as saying that Rose could have ended his career on a similar trajectory as Michael Jordan if he never battled a series of serious injuries during his tenure with the organization.
If he never goes down, he retires a Bull. If he’s stays healthy and on the trajectory he was going on, he’s Michael Jordan," Stacey King said.
Now, there is no doubt that Rose is the best player to wear the Bulls jersey since Jordan. But even then, King's statement is a tad bit too ambitious.
Sure, Rose was the youngest-ever NBA MVP and he had an excellent roster around him, to even come close to MJ, he would have had to win at least four to five championships.
RELATED: Angel Reese skips over Michael Jordan as NBA GOAT for Lakers legend
Considering the fact that Rose played in an era where the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry were in the primes of their careers, it's hard to see him winning that many rings.
Moreover, he would have also needed a resume filled with individual accolades to rival Jordan's legacy.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Cowboys’ errant kickoff hits cheerleader in the head
NBA: Wemby could become youngest MVP ever
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless named in salacious Fox Sports lawsuit