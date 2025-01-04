Could Aaron Rodgers be a reasonable transition quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
By Matt Reed
It's pretty safe to say that Aaron Rodgers' time as the New York Jets quarterback is likely over. But with many teams around the NFL still looking for their QB1 heading into next season, could another AFC team be a smart fit for the aging superstar?
Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk spitballed about the possibility of Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers recently on the Pardon My Take podcast.
"I'm fascinated by the possibility of him going to Pittsburgh," Florio said. "Remember that video of him and Mike Tomlin kind of making googly eyes at each other? ... I feel like that tracks with what the Steelers are currently doing at quarterback."
Now, the idea of Rodgers heading to the Steelers isn't completely crazy for a number of reasons. As Florio points out, Pittsburgh doesn't appear to be in a rush to find a young quarterback of the future, especially after missing badly on Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Rodgers is completely in on going to a team that will compete for a championship, especially considering he'll be 41 at the start of next season (42 before the season ends).
And unlike the Jets, the Steelers not only have one of the best coaches in the NFL but have been amongst the top-rated organizationally from top to bottom for decades.
In fact, this isn't even the first time that Rodgers has been linked to Pittsburgh. Back in 2021, there were strong reports circulating about Rodgers' interest in the Steelers and his fascination with Tomlin.
Last offseason, the Steelers went out and brought in not only Russell Wilson, but Justin Fields as a way of testing both players out and hoping that one or both of them could provide short-term value for the team.
To a certain extent it was a success because the Steelers are playoff bound, however, neither quarterback was overly impressive to the point where Pittsburgh will be lining up to give one a long-term deal.
Now, in order for Rodgers to join the AFC North team he would have to be traded by the Jets since there's still a year left on his contract. However, if the Steelers really are in this cycle of using veteran quarterbacks, Rodgers is certainly talented enough to be worth the risk for one final season.
