Netflix expecting massive night with the debut of WWE 'Raw'
By Tyler Reed
Before we all had 37 streaming services, there was one that had all of our attention. One service where we spammed through eight seasons of television without one recollection of anything that happened.
We're talking about Netflix. Netflix created the term binge-watching, but now, they are entering a different arena.
On January 6th, the WWE's most popular show, 'Raw,' will make its triumphant debut on the streaming service.
In a not-so-shocking move, Netflix has partnered with the WWE to be the host of their primary show for the next 10 years.
If you're not aware of the brand recognition that the WWE brings, then it may surprise you that the company inked a $5 billion deal with the streaming service.
Expect the WWE to pull out all the stops for this one. For instance, don't be surprised if legends return to the ring. One name that fans should expect is The Rock.
Dwayne Johnson shared the news on his official Instagram page that he will make an appearance during WWE's first show on Netflix.
If you've been having that wrestling itch, we assure you that tonight is a night that you won't want to miss as the WWE ushers in a new era.
