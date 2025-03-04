Shedeur Sanders criticized for being 'arrogant' and 'unprofessional' at NFL combine
By Joe Lago
NFL teams are back in their buildings to assess what they witnessed at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Talent evaluators of three franchises also took the time to leak their interactions with Shedeur Sanders because they weren't very fond of what they saw or heard from the Colorado quarterback.
The bad reviews of Sanders came from teams drafting among the first 10 selections of the 2025 NFL Draft. On Monday, NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted some unflattering opinions of Sanders from a quarterbacks coach on a team with a top-seven pick.
A source told Anderson that the coach thought Sanders was "brash" and "arrogant" in his interview with the team, but the coach also "seems to have (an) issue with 'the culture' of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL," according to Anderson.
Anderson shared the QB coach's harsh takeaways on Sanders because they are "direct opposite" of how the Buffaloes star conducted himself with reporters at the combine. During his media availability, the 23-year-old Sanders "seemed cordial, polite, witty, thoughtful, along with being confident (as many athletes are)," according to Anderson.
"He’s literally Deion Sanders’ son, and despite growing up different from most, seemed fairly grounded," Anderson tweeted.
The other Sanders criticisms came from two teams holding top-10 picks and looking to draft a quarterback. A representative of each team relayed their concerns about Sanders to NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who discussed the matter on his podcast, "The McShay Show."
McShay said one team thought Sanders "did not take a professional approach" while the other team felt he "wasn't taking (the meeting) seriously."
"It's not the response you're looking for from a potential suitor, from somewhere you plan to go play," McShay said. "Now, I think it's also important, because people pull clips and have all sorts of things to say (and) it's very important and hear me when I say this: There was no bad behavior, there was nothing disrespectful said or done, there was no kind of altercation."
When character attacks are launched at top prospects, you know the offseason is further along in the NFL Draft process. And as Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks pointed out, "high-profile" quarterbacks tend to "deal with this nonsense" every year.
"No one expects Sanders to be a perfect fit for every coach and organization," Brooks tweeted, "but the unnecessary character attacks by NFL personnel and some media members with NFL backgrounds is garbage."
