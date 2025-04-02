Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, wins 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP
By Josh Sanchez
Sienna Betts, the younger sister of UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts and one of the top recruits in the 2025 class, picked up another major honor on Tuesday night.
Betts, who was recently named Ms. Colorado Basketball for a second time, shined amongst her peers at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to take home the 2025 McDonald's All American Game MVP award.
The 6-foot-4 Betts recorded 16 points, 7 rebounds, and two assists in the West's 104-82 win over the East.
MORE: Sienna Betts, top UCLA basketball commit, chooses jersey number with special meaning
It's been a massive few days for the Betts family, with Lauren leading the Bruins to the Final Four and Sienna piling on the awards.
Next season, the fans in LA are going to be in for a treat with Lauren Betts returning to school so she can play her final year alongside her sister.
The Betts sisters will definitely cause headaches for opposing defenses, while creating havoc of their own on the defensive side of the ball.
