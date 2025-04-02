DraftKings creates 'torpedo bat' promo for players who may use popular bat
By Tyler Reed
If you would had told anyone from the MLB community two weeks ago that the biggest headline after one week of the regular season would be torpedo bats, they would probably think you were a freak.
However, here we are. Barely a week into the MLB season, and torpedo bats have been the talk of every discussion that involves the game.
RELATED: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton slams the door on possible torpedo bat/injury controversy
The New York Yankees found a mad scientist to create the so-called torpedo bat, and after a highly successful opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the bats are starting to be used by other teams around the league.
Apparently, the sportsbooks got wind of the bat craze as DraftKings has created a promo specifically for torpedo bat users.
Yes, if you're feeling lucky, you can find a torpedo bats section on the DraftKings app and attempt to secure your next DoorDash meal on an Elly De La Cruz home run. The Cincinnati Reds star did hit two home runs while using the bat this past Monday.
Baseball and betting go together like peanut butter and jelly. Maybe that Pete Rose guy knew exactly what he was talking about.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
