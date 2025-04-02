Jeffrey Lurie demolishes the top arguments against the Tush Push
By Matt Reed
This week's NFL league meetings have been centered around one main topic, and it hinges on whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles can continue using the most dominant play in football at this very moment.
While the league appears to be tabling the conversation of banning the Tush Push for now, the heated topic isn't going away any time soon, especially because the NFL could revisit it in May when they reconvene after the draft.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie finally spoke out in an extended fashion defending the play and why it's not very different than other situations in NFL history that had skepticism around them at first.
To this point, there's been no data to support the argument that the Tush Push is dangerous to players, especially given the fact that there's been no injury related to running the pay.
Similarly, he brought up the idea that's been floated about by other coaches and executives that it's not a football-like play, but the quarterback sneak has existed for decades and many teams have used variations of it.
If the league does actually get the necessary votes to ban the Tush Push at some point in the near future then it only shows that the rest of the league is afraid of how good the Eagles are at running it. Regardless of whether or not Jalen Hurts and Co. can continue using it, it'll go down as one of the most effective plays in NFL history.
