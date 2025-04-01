ESPN analyst has shocking NFL comparison for Shedeur Sanders
By Joe Lago
Shedeur Sanders hasn't suited up for a football game since Colorado's Alamo Bowl loss to BYU in late December, but he has continued to take hits during the NFL Draft process.
After the NFL Scouting Combine, the narratives were critical of Sanders. Representatives of teams with top-10 selections in the 2025 draft came away thinking the Buffaloes quarterback was "brash" and "arrogant" and lacked a "professional approach" to meetings.
Talent evaluators' deep dives into game film can confirm beliefs or shape new opinions. The latter might not always be complimentary.
Once projected to go No. 1 overall, Sanders has had his draft stock slip as teams have identified his strengths (toughness and accuracy) and weaknesses (arm strength, lack of athleticism). On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck assessed the potential of Sanders with an NFL comparison befitting an NFL starting quarterback — just not an elite NFL starting QB.
"My comp on Shedeur Sanders is kind of been in that Andy Dalton range," Hasselbeck said. "People have compared him to Kirk Cousins. Look, those are compliments. Both of those guys have thrown for over 250 touchdowns through their NFL careers. Both of those guys have led teams to the playoffs.
"But when you're talking about the top half of Round 1, you're looking for elite traits. And he just doesn't have those."
Hasselbeck said Sanders isn't "as physically talented as you'd like to see," an opinion that "sounds crazy considering he's Deion Sanders' son."
"But that's just the case," Hasselbeck added.
Dalton has played 14 NFL seasons, enjoying success early in his career with the Cincinnati Bengals as a three-time Pro Bowler. However, the 2011 second-round pick is 0-4 in the playoffs.
Cousins, a 2012 fourth-round selection, has been in the league for 13 years and made nearly $300 million in career earnings. The four-time Pro Bowler is 1-4 in the postseason.
If Sanders can achieve as much as the two veterans, his NFL career will be considered a success. It's just that the legend of his Hall of Fame father will always raise expectations.
Sanders has one more opportunity to silence critics before draft day. He's scheduled to participate in Colorado's Pro Day on Friday.
