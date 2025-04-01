Michael Wilbon calls out ESPN for its "pandering" LeBron James coverage
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith has made a career out of generating unbelievable viral moments, whether for good or bad, but some people working at his network are getting tired of the television personality.
ESPN has taken a very debate-first approach across a lot of its shows in recent years, and none of them have driven more engagement than Smith's First Take, which now often features legendary football star Shannon Sharpe.
In light of everything that's happened recently though between Smith and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon has grown tired of the antics and how his network is approaching its coverage.
Wilbon was quick to call out ESPN's "pandering" and covering Bronny James over actual NBA superstars that have warranted attention for their play on the court.
In the case of Smith, he's going to continue doing what he's done for years by being vocal and annoying with many of his takes, but that comes with the territory after being handed an outlandish contract by ESPN worth over $100 million.
