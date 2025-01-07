Mike Vrabel, Bradley Beal and TGL tees off in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
The first Monday of 2025 has come and gone...Now it's time to get through the new year's first Tuesday...Let's go...The Mike Vrabel coaching sweepstakes are heating up...Patriots Rumors: Byron Leftwich to interview for HC job amid Mike Vrabel buzz...Bill Belichick gives vintage response to question about Jerod Mayo's firing...Devin Booker's honest reaction to Phoenix Suns benching Bradley Beal...Report: Suns want Bradley Beal feeling unwelcome so he lifts no-trade clause...TGL 101: Everything you need to know about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new indoor golf league...TGL can explode by offering golf fans a rare primetime viewing experience...New York Jets fans should grovel at the feet of Rex Ryan in hope of his return...Christian Pulisic played hero in AC Milan's dramatic Italian Super Cup triumph...How Nick Saban went from Darth Vader at Alabama to college football's favorite uncle with ESPN...Victor Wembanyama surprisingly says the Spurs 'don't deserve more wins'...Ex-Lakers champ questions why Shaquille O'Neal continues to beef with him...49ers rookie WR Ricky Pearsall opens up on shooting that delayed his career...Coby White has dunk of the year after jamming over San Antonio Spurs star...Kay Adams gushes over her first live WWE experience...Stephen A. Smith breaks silence on Skip Bayless/FS1 lawsuit...NBA on Prime announces studio crew that will start in October...
CFP Semifinal 2025: Previewing Orange Bowl between Penn State, Notre Dame
CFP Semifinal 2025: Previewing Cotton Bowl between Texas and Ohio State
North Dakota State continues the most dominant stretch in College Football history
It's never too early for a 2025 fantasy football mock draft
NFL Mock Draft Consensus 4.0: First picks of the 18 non-playoff teams
NFL Power Rankings: Where does every team rank entering playoffs, offseason?
Can the New York Rangers salvage their season?
The SEC has taken over college basketball; easily the best conference this season
Jerry Jones showed remarkable acting skills in 'Landman' cameo
What really happened with Y2K? People still disagree...
Thirteen prisoners escape after drunk detective opened cells and let inmates go
The world's richest man wants to buy his favorite Premier League team
Jason Kelce's first ESPN late-night show was not a hit
Read more: Monday's Roundup
What to look for at TGL tee-off tonight
This ball had no business going in
Doesn't want to share the spotlight?
After joining InstaFace, Bill Belichick has added another social media account
Good news for New England fans?
Kirk Cousins should start packing up his house in Atlanta
As if the Lions needed more offensive ammo
Bill Simmons don't crack
Super Bowl futures bettors take notice
The "will-he-won't-he" offseason begins...
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka Doncic injury update
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Why the Fubo/Hulu announcement is a big deal