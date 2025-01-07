Victor Wembanyama surprisingly says the Spurs 'don't deserve more wins'
After a phenomenal rookie season, Victor Wembanyama has taken things up a notch in his sophomore year. In fact, many have forwarded his case to even win major individual accolades at the end of the season.
While Wembanyama continues to shatter records, the San Antonio Spurs haven't really made a dent in the Western Conference. Following their recent loss vs. the Chicago Bulls, the Spurs have fallen to an 18-18 record this season.
It was a disappointing performance for the Spurs because they led by 15 at the half, but instead of holding onto the lead, they allowed the Bulls to make a stunning comeback.
After the game, Wembanyama spoke about the current condition of the Spurs and he didn't mince his words about what the team deserves right now.
"it’s very frustrating. For sure, right now we should have more wins, but we don’t deserve more wins, you know, because this is where we’re at right now," Wembanyama said. "This is our level, you know, our maturity. And this one is a tough one, for sure. But apparently, we need those to grow."
He added: "For sure we gotta do something. There’s gonna be close games. There are going to be games where we’re up. I’m not worried about when we’re down. There’s gonna be games when we’re up and we gotta keep the lead. In the NBA you know it’s hard and games are going to be close and we need to win."
In recent weeks, losing games during the final possessions of matchups has seemingly become a habit for the Spurs as they have gone 1-3 in their last four games.
It's no surprise that they have dropped to the 10th seed in the Western Conference and they are also on the verge of falling below the .500 mark.
