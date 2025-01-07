Coby White has dunk of the year after jamming over San Antonio Spurs star
By Tyler Reed
You would have to be a real NBA sicko if you had the San Antonio Spurs against the Chicago Bulls on your viewing calendar.
However, even if you didn't watch the game live, you definitely have seen the moment that broke the internet.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama surprisingly says the Spurs 'don't deserve more wins'
Bulls guard Coby White violently drove in the lane during a Bulls possession, and the finish is almost too good to be true.
Yes, that is Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama being greeted at the rim by White. There's no question that this one will be the dunk of the year.
To add a cherry on top of the moment, the Bulls also secured the victory 114-110. It always makes the moment more special when you can celebrate a win after.
It was just a matter of time before Wembanyama became a poster, it happens to everyone. But this one is a lot sweeter considered White is nearly a foot shorter than the Spurs star.
Now, with literally all the dunking on Wembanyama, it may be a good idea for the next person who greets the French superstar to think about their next move very carefully.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka Doncic injury update
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Why the Fubo/Hulu announcement is a big deal