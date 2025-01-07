Ex-Lakers champ questions why Shaquille O'Neal continues to beef with him
Shaquille O'Neal is widely known for his breathtaking NBA career, primarily with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won three chips.
Even after retiring from the league, O'Neal has stayed in touch with his takes on the league for TNT's Inside the NBA. As an analyst, Shaq seemingly never uses a filter, regardless of the person he talks about.
Speaking of which, O'Neal has had a long beef with former LA Lakers center Dwight Howard. The two have exchanged back-and-forth blows over the years.
At this point, Howard is simply confused by Shaq's obsession with him and addressed that in a recent episode of the GAUDs Show.
"I hated the most is the fact that he always thought I was trying to be him or be like him," Howard said. "But again, if I wanted to be you or be like him, shouldn't you take that as a compliment and to show how great you are as a player and a person? All right, Shaq, I just never disrespected. ...But he's always had something to say and you know there are times where I got enough and I'm like, yo Shaq just gotta stop."
Howard went as far as saying he wonders if Shaq wants to 'throw hands' with him. Yikes! As expected, O'Neal took notice of Dwight's rant and claimed he doesn't even care about the 2020 NBA champ.
O'Neal also promised that he would never bring up Howard ever again and has deleted him from his life. To which, Howard responded that O'Neal is insecure and he still cares about their beef.
Hopefully, this was the last negative exchange between the two legends and they settle their differences behind the scenes.
