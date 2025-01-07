Bill Belichick gives vintage response to question about Jerod Mayo's firing
By Max Weisman
College doesn't seem to have changed Bill Belichick. The new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and when asked about the head coaching situation in New England he gave a vintage Belichick response.
“The Patriots situation, honestly I don’t have too much of a comment on that. Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft, Robyn Glaser, they’re the decision-makers there," he said when asked how he feels about the situation at his former job. "Who exactly does what and so forth — Mayo was hand-picked by Robert — but in the end the decision-making is something that they’d have to comment on and identify. They’re the ones that are really making the calls there, so they’re the ones that should comment on that. I really don’t know that from the outside looking in.
In true Belichick fashion he didn't really answer the question in full, not commenting on how he feels about Jerod Mayo failing to make it 365 days as the Patriots' head coach.
“They haven’t called me and asked, so I don’t know,” Belichick joked.
Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after a 4-13 season in 2023 despite the head coach winning six Super Bowls and making nine during his 24 years in Foxborough.
The man who matters most to Patriots fans in this scenario, however, gave a much better response when asked about the firing. Owner Robert Kraft held a press conference Monday afternoon to address the move and shouldered the blame for the season.
“This whole situation is on me. I feel terrible for Jerod because I put him in an untenable situation,” Kraft said. “I know that he has all the tools as a head coach to be successful in the league. He just needed more time before taking the job. In the end, I’m a fan of this team first, and now I have to go out and find a coach who can get us back to the playoffs and hopefully championships."
New England is still a ways away from contending for a Super Bowl again, but Kraft is correct. The first step is finding the correct head coach to lead the team back to success.
