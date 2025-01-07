Stephen A. Smith breaks silence on Skip Bayless/FS1 lawsuit
Stephen A. Smith used his YouTube platform Monday to react to a lawsuit accusing his former colleague, Skip Bayless, of propositioning a coworker — just of one many salacious allegations against the former Fox Sports 1 personality at the network that employed him until last August.
Among the most serious allegations levied by Noushin Faraji, Bayless' former hair stylist: that Bayless at one point offered her $1.5 million to sleep with him.
Smith, who appeared beside Bayless on ESPN's First Take from 2007-16, disputed that allegation for a simple if humorous reason: Bayless is too cheap.
"I don't know what happened," Smith said, "but ... I've known Skip for (25 years). I can't imagine it. Especially when they brought up the one and a half million dollars. The Skip Bayless I know has a hard time giving away $15. He's one of the cheapest people I know. That's just me."
Smith made it clear that he did not know Faraji personally, and said "I'm not here to castigate Ms. Faraji or anybody else."
Bayless used his YouTube platform Monday to discuss the NFL for the majority of his 44-minute show before moving onto some NBA talk toward the end. Being named in a lawsuit is rarely a precursor for a public figure to discuss said lawsuit, so this should come as no surprise.
FS1 host Joy Taylor — one of three individuals named in the lawsuit along with Bayless and Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon — has been similarly mum on the air since the suit was filed Friday.
