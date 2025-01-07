Jason Kelce's first ESPN late-night show hardly a hit
By Ty Bronicel
Jason Kelce has reason to be a bit glum.
His first episode of "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce" averaged a mere 290,000 viewers on ESPN, per Puck’s John Ourand.
That's not good.
But Ourand also adds:
Most critics and viewers said it simply wasn't funny despite Kelce's personality and charm.
But nobody is going to feel sorry for him, especially after he and his brother Travis signed a huge payday (a reported $100 million) with Amazon for the exclusive rights to their hugely popular podcast "New Heights."
Plus, the show is only set for five episodes so he still has a few weeks to right the ship. Many may soon forget about it anyway.
There's also the factor that maybe the Kelce brothers are overexposed, doing too much and some are getting weary of their fame, antics and schtick.
Don't worry, Jason, you always have your wife to fall back on with her own massive podcast.
Even if the show continues to flop, we feel like you and your family will be fine.
