New York Jets fans should grovel at the feet of Rex Ryan in hopes of his return
By Tyler Reed
It is very difficult for a team to climb out of the basement in the NFL. Ask a New York Jets fan; they will tell you that it is nearly impossible.
However, the Jets have had some pretty successful seasons. A Super Bowl victory in 1968 is the headline of that success, but the franchise has also had some moments of success in this generation.
That success was led by Rex Ryan. Ryan led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Conference Championship games in 2009 and 2010. Maybe an injection of Ryan is just what the doctor ordered for this franchise.
Obviously, the thought of bringing Ryan back isn't too far-fetched; on Tuesday, the team interviewed their former head coach for the opening position. However, are fans going to be okay with Ryan's return?
Social media might tell a different story.
It appears the fanbase may be split on the reunion. One thing is for sure: it doesn't matter who is leading the charge, the Jets faithful just want to see some wins.
Going back to move forward is an interesting concept. Bringing in Ryan may be one of the biggest sports stories of the year. However, winning will make everyone who doubts the decision quickly forget.
