TGL can explode by offering golf fans a rare primetime viewing experience
By Matt Reed
When TGL officially launches play Tuesday it'll be an opportunity for golf fans everywhere to watch many of their favorite PGA Tour stars on primetime television. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' new league will feature six teams comprised of many of the game's biggest names, but can it bring new buzz to the sport with its unique time slot?
Six teams comprised of four players will compete for the inaugural TGL championship in a first-of-its-kind 15-hole matchplay format that should have golf fans excited.
Even though there hasn't been a huge desire for team competitions in golf on a regular basis, especially with LIV Golf's low ratings, TGL has the benefit of being shown on ESPN weekly and is being placed in a nightly time slot that is competing with regular season NBA and NHL games, as well as college basketball.
One of the most fascinating aspects of the events will be the technology used by the players, especially the state-of-the-art golf simulators being used for all tee shots and many approaches. This should be something that golf fans alike can get onboard with, especially ones that have ever used a simulator on their own or simply gone to the driving range.
In a lot of ways, TGL has the potential to be the professional version of TopGolf, and that could be very interesting for a younger demographic that golf has been craving for many years.
Since the events are also indoors and only 15 holes, it should speed rounds up, which has always been one of the toughest draws for casual golf fans.
Meet The TGL Teams
Each week, two teams will compete and have to select three out of four golfers to hit the SoFi Center fairways. That means one top golfer won't have the chance to play during each matchup.
A big part of matches will be the selection process of which players are being chosen and the unlucky one that has to sit on the sidelines.
- Atlanta Drive GC: Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover
- Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
- Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
- New York Golf Club: Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
- The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee
- Jupiter Links Golf Club: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner.
The TGL Format
The first nine holes will be a unique three-player alternate shot event, where the golfers will also alternate tee shots meaning each star will have to tee off on three holes.
For the final six holes (10-16), it will be one-on-one singles play. Only one player per team can play a hole, which will put added pressure on in a more traditional matchplay format.
Each hole will be worth one point, with the hole being awarded to the team with the lowest score. In the event of a tie on a hole, none of the teams will be given a point and there's no rollover towards the following hole.
