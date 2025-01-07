Devin Booker's honest reaction to Phoenix Suns benching Bradley Beal
The Phoenix Suns have hardly seen the level of success that fans expected when the organization traded for Bradley Beal last season.
Beal has failed to impress as a third scoring option behind the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
With that said, keeping the Suns' four-game losing streak in mind, head coach Mike Budenholzer moved Beal to the bench for their recent matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Well, the Suns pulled away with a solid 109-99 win over the 76ers after making this adjustment. Despite getting the Dub, Devin Booker was still surprised by the Suns' decision to make Beal come off the bench.
"Something I didn't expect coming. But Brad responded well, Nurk responded well, they didn't let it weigh in the locker room. It was an important and big part of our win tonight," Beal said. "That's the biggest part. It takes a lot of people, a lot of egos to put that to the side and take it for what it is, and still perform at a high level. It's a true testament to their professionalism."
It's rare to see a player who is making over $50 million a year coming off the bench. But in a twisted way, the Suns benefitted from Beal leading the second unit for the franchise.
Beal ended up with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Suns against the 76ers. He led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench.
He also had a brilliant shooting night, going 10-of-15 from the field. Could this be the perfect role for Beal? Right now, it seems like it as the Suns contemplate what to do with Beal.
