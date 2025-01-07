NBA on Prime announces studio crew that will start in October
By Tyler Reed
The NBA will have some new homes starting in the 2025-26 season. The NBA on TNT will set sail after this season, and in its place will be NBC and Prime Video.
The move to a streaming service is a no-brainer, as the NFL has found massive success with its partnership with Prime Video. Now, it is the NBA's turn.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith breaks silence on Skip Bayless/FS1 lawsuit
On Tuesday, the company announced that Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin, and Dirk Nowitzki will headline the studio crew for their NBA coverage.
Rooks has been with Prime Video since their partnershup began with the NFL. Now, she is getting the opportunity to branch out with the NBA.
In a statement made by Roooks on her social media, the sports journalist had this to say:
"I'm forever in deep appreciation for Amazon for this role & constant culture of empowerment that exists in our family. There's so much more to come from Prime's Live Sports Coverage. Let's hoop."
It's an excellent start for the NBA and its new partnership with Prime Video. The coverage will not begin until next season. However, the new streaming giant will also be streaming NASCAR this coming summer, as well as their continued partnership with the NFL.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka Doncic injury update
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Why the Fubo/Hulu announcement is a big dea