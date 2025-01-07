Christian Pulisic plays hero in AC Milan's dramatic Italian Super Cup triumph
By Matt Reed
As it turns out, Christian Pulisic is made for AC Milan and the U.S. Men's National Team superstar continues to find himself coming up big in the moments where his club needs him most. During Monday's SuperCoppa Italiana final against rivals Inter Milan, Pulisic injected life into his side after coming alive in the second half.
It started in the 80th minute when Pulisic leveled the match at 2-2 after a brilliant finish to the far post. However, the American's involvement after that really sent Milan ahead for good when he sparked the side's decisive goal in stoppage time to secure the title.
Not only was it a big moment for Pulisic and his team, but on a personal level it was certainly a confidence booster for the U.S. star after missing some time with a muscle injury. Pulisic only returned to the squad recently for the SuperCoppa semifinals against Juventus, where he also scored in the 2-1 win.
The American has found incredible form for Milan since joining the club from Chelsea and is now one of just 13 players in Europe's five majors leagues to record at least 25 goals and 15 assists over the past two seasons.
It's especially nice to see Pulisic finding his groove in Milan after having an up-and-down time in the Premier League. He'll also have a busy couple years ahead, especially leading into 2026 with the World Cup returning to the United States for the first time since 1994.
With that added pressure alone, it'll certainly benefit the Pennsylvania native to have a solid standing with his club team so that he can be in peak form ahead of next summer.
