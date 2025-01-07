49ers rookie WR Ricky Pearsall opens up on shooting that delayed his career
By Tyler Reed
Ricky Pearsall's rookie season did not go according to play. No, it wasn't his play on the field that went wrong, as Pearsall finished the year with three touchdown receptions in 11 games. It was the shooting before the beginning of his season that sent Pearsall's world upside down.
On August 31st, 2024, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was shot in the chest while an attempted robbery was taking place. The injuries from the shooting stalled Pearsall's debut with the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, Pearsall is ready to move on from the event that changed his life. The rookie receiver recently spoke with the media about the incident and how he has grown since.
Pearsall mentioned that he would like to speak with the person that shot him.
"I don’t know how he grew up, so I can’t judge him as a man. I have to forgive him to lift that weight off my chest. If I can impact him in any way, I’d be open”
It takes a big person to want to meet the person who caused them harm. Pearsall's mentality on the situation just shows the type of person he is and proves that if given a second chance, that hate isn't the answer.
