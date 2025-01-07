The world's richest man wants to buy his favorite Premier League team
By Matt Reed
Elon Musk is the weathiest man on the planet and he's shown in the past that if he wants something badly enough he'll pay up for it. But does that mean he'll be able to buy his family's favorite soccer club?
The Musk family has close ties with Liverpool FC, and recently Errol Musk - Elon's father - expressed his son's desire to eventual own the current leaders of the Premier League and one of England's most recognizable teams.
"My mother - (Elon's) grandmother - was born in Liverpool and we have relatives in Liverpool," Musk's father explained in an interview with Times Radio. "We were fortunate to know quite a few of The Beatles, because they grew up with us, my family, and so we're really attached to Liverpool."
While Errol jokingly suggested he couldn't talk about specifics or else Liverpool would drive the price of the club up even further, he didn't mince words about Elon's hopes of eventually owning the Reds.
"Oh yes, oh yes - but that doesn't mean he's buying it, you know," Errol Musk said. "He would like to, yes. Obviously. Anyone would want to. So would I."
The former Premier League champions are currently owned by American businessman John Henry and Fenway Sports Group, which also owns U.S.-based teams like the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Back in May 2024, Forbes listed Liverpool as the fourth-most valuable soccer club in the world at around $5.3 billion, only trailing Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona.
By comparison, Musk has an estimated net worth of over $439 billion, which significantly dwarfs Henry's personal value of nearly $13 billion.
Musk purchased popular social media app, X (formerly Twitter), for an astounding $44 billion back in 2022, so it would would shocking if he doesn't end up owning Liverpool or another top soccer club at some point in his lifetime.
