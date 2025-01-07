North Dakota State continues the most dominant stretch in College Football history
By Max Weisman
The North Dakota State Bison are once again at the top of the College Football world. On Monday, they captured yet another FCS National Championship, beating the Montana State Bobcats 35-32. The win ended a two-year National Championship drought, which must have felt like forever in Fargo, a city that has now seen its Bison win 10 National Championships in 14 years.
Beginning in 2011 with the Bison's first FCS title, North Dakota State remains amid the most dominant stretch in College Football history. The 2024 Bison were underdogs in the FCS title game to undefeated Montana State, but quarterback Cam Miller carried the Bison to victory.
Miller was the Bison's leading passer and rusher, throwing for 199 yards and two touchdowns and adding 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The National Championship was his third playoff game with four total touchdowns this season. Miller's 64-yard rushing touchdown gave the Bison a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the Bobcats couldn't overcome it. Three separate times Montana State cut the deficit to three but could never take the lead.
The win also prevented Montana State from joining North Dakota State as the only College Football team across all levels to have a 16-0 season, something the Bison accomplished in 2019. A 16-0 record is now possible in the FBS thanks to the expanded College Football Playoff, but with Oregon's loss to Ohio State, there are no more undefeated teams in the CFP this season.
If it wasn't obvious before, it is now. North Dakota State is the greatest College Football dynasty of all time, having won 10 titles across 14 seasons. They've now won a national championship under four coaches, with first-year head coach Tim Polasek capturing his first title in his first try with the Bison.
Coaches who have won titles with North Dakota State have used the school as a launching pad to the FBS. Craig Bohl, who coached in Fargo from 2003-2013, made the jump to coach Wyoming after winning three straight titles with North Dakota State. Next came Chris Klieman, who won four titles in his five-year stint with the Bison before becoming the head coach at Kansas State. Matt Entz won only two titles in his five years in Fargo, but he still made the jump up a level, leaving North Dakota State after the 2023 season to become the assistant head coach at USC in 2024. He was named the next head coach of Fresno State a month ago.
All this is to say that it isn't the coach who has created the culture of winning at NDSU, it's the players who continue to buy into the program's expected level of success and the fans who have made the Fargodome one of the hardest places to play in College Football.
We now know one of the Division I College Football champions. The FBS's College Football Playoff continues Thursday and Friday with two semifinal games to determine who will play in the National Championship on Jan. 20. Notre Dame-Penn State is on Thursday and Ohio State-Texas on Friday. The winners will meet in Atlanta.
