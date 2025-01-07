Kay Adams gushes over her first live WWE experience
By Tyler Reed
The WWE had a massive moment on the first Monday of 2025. The company's marquee weekly show 'Monday Night Raw' made its highly anticipated debut on Netflix.
The show was filled with legends of pro wrestling's past, as well as celebrity fans filling up the seats in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
RELATED: Jason Kelce's first ESPN late-night show hardly a hit
One of the celebrities that caught the action was sports media superstar Kay Adams. This was the first time that Adams took in the world of professional wrestling, and it seems like she couldn't get enough.
On the January 7th edition of 'Up & Adams,' the host gushed about how welcoming the WWE fanbase was to her during the show.
Adams also became a quick follow on Twitter/X, as she shared her thoughts during the show, which had wrestling fans flocking to see what the new queen of the fanbase had to say.
Professional wrestling has one of the most loyal fanbases in all of entertainment. The WWE's first night on Netflix made that aware to any new fan.
The partnership with Netflix is just another step in the WWE proving that professional wrestling is as strong as it has ever been.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka Doncic injury update
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Why the Fubo/Hulu announcement is a big deal