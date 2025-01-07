Mike Vrabel coaching sweepstakes are heating up
By Max Weisman
Mike Vrabel is getting more and more interview requests. After being fired from the Tennessee Titans in 2023 following two straight losing seasons, Vrabel took a year off from coaching and took a job as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. Now, he's one of the most coveted coaches in this year's coaching carousel.
After interviewing with the New York Jets on Friday, Vrabel will make his way to Chicago to interview for the Bears open head coaching position, according to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. After the Bears interview, Vrabel will have begun conversations with two teams, and according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots are also interested.
Additionally, according to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, Vrabel's timing for his interview with the Jets was no coincidence.
"There are several people in the league that I've spoken to who believed and who saw that move as calculated by Vrabel," Perry said. "They saw it as Vrabel shaking his tail feather from a few hundred miles away down in Jersey at the Krafts and letting them know, 'If you want me, you might have to act fast, or you'll have to deal with me in the division for the next decade, potentially.'
If that was the idea from Vrabel it worked. New England fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo about an hour after they beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, killing any chance they had at the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Sources around the NFL are preparing for a hard push by New England for Vrabel. The connection is obvious. Vrabel spent eight years as a player in the early years of the Patriots' dynasty, a part of the Patriots' first three Super Bowl-winning teams. Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in October 2023.
Of the four teams that have shown interest in Vrabel, New England makes the most sense. Not only is there a past connection between Vrabel and the Patriots, but of the four teams interested they likely have the best situation for a first-year head coach. New England seems to have found the quarterback they want for the future in Drake Maye and have young stars on their defense in cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive end Keion White and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.
New England hasn't officially interviewed any head coaching candidate but has requested an interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, another candidate getting a lot of attention around the league. Wherever Vrabel ends up, he'll be welcomed with open arms, whether it be back in New England or any other destination.
