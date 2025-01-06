Jerry Jones shows remarkable acting skills in 'Landman' cameo
By Joe Lago
If he's tired of running an NFL team, Jerry Jones can always fall back on a career in Hollywood.
That's not a joke, Dallas Cowboys fans. The 82-year-old owner displayed surprisingly good acting skills in his cameo appearance in the latest episode of "Landman," the hit Paramount Plus show about the oil industry and Texas billionaires starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm.
Jones plays himself in the show and makes an emotional speech about the importance of family.
"Now, I'm not saying I've done anything right, but I made up my mind a long time ago I was gonna work with my kids," Jones said. "They're involved in everything. They're involved in my leasing, oil and gas, real estate. And so when I got the Cowboys, I got it so we could all work together.
"I thought I was doing it for them. But the one that got the most out of it was me."
Later in the scene, Jones even gets emotional and tears up talking about "the people you want to be with."
Jones also mentions being "pretty proud of them Cowboys" and "the stuff we've done."
"But it pales in comparison to how proud I am to have lived my life working with my kids," he says.
"Landman" is the latest creation of Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the smash-hit show "Yellowstone." Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris, a fixer for an oil company, was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actor category for a television series drama.
As for Cowboys fans hoping Jones will cease his personnel decision-making powers, no chance. He said after Sunday's season-ending 23-19 home loss to the Washington Commanders — which completed a 7-10 season — he'll be the team's general manager "for the rest of my life."
